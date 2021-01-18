Trying to create approach in Little NavMap
So I've been educating myself on the art of IFR flying and I think, for the most part, I have it down. My only confusion thus far is the approach. On paper, I understand how it works with capturing the glidescope via autopilot approach function at X altitude at X DME.
The problem is that I'm seeing conflicting information between the approach procedure in Little NavMap vs. the approach plate for the airport/runway of my choice (KCLE RWY24L, in this instance).
The approach plate as shown in the attached PDF shows a starting point at ALOMR at 3000 ft. I then get my capture at FELLR at 2000 ft.
In Little NavMap, I get a completely different procedure that doesn't hew to the plate. Color me confused! If you look at the screenshot attached, you can see the highlighted waypoints for the approach in the flight plan table. Not only that, the fix is apparently at 3,000 ft.? I included the info on the right for the procedure in the event I'm missing something there that someone can educate me about.
I do see, however, that I can create my own approach, but I'm not exactly sure how to do that with the information from the plate. I'll set the entry threshold at where I see for FELLR at 3.7nm at an altitude of 2000 ft. as indicated on the plate, but then the glidescope is way more than 3 degrees!
Clearly I have a lot of learning to do, but I thought the two would be on the same page.
FlightAware_CLE_IAP_ILS OR LOC RWY 24L.PDF
