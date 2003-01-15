Thread: FPS question: same all except base airport

Dear all, I've a question.
My pc configuration (exclusive use and dedicated to the simulator): I5 9600K, RTX 2060S, 32 GB ram, SSD, 34" curved monitor 3440x1440 ultrawide 21:9, FTTC 200 Mbits telephone line, latest version of MSFS and all drivers.
At the same basic conditions, i.e.:
sim display configuration (medium)
weather conditions (sunny day)
plane (bonanza G36)
in short, everything the same except the airport, takeoff from KJFK (NYC Kennedy) I have a FPS from 9 to 15 (with final crash at 8 FPS), takeoff from LIRF (Rome Fiumicino) from 28 to 38 FPS.
Is it possible that, even if both scenari os are dense poulated (i.e. Rome and NYC), the American scenario does not actually allow me to make a decent flight over there? Or is there something that I do ignore?
Thanks in advance,
Paolo
