Thread: FPS question: same all except base airport

    Ucciopa
    Unhappy FPS question: same all except base airport

    Dear all, I've a question.

    My pc configuration (exclusive use and dedicated to the simulator): I5 9600K, RTX 2060S, 32 GB ram, SSD, 34" curved monitor 3440x1440 ultrawide 21:9, FTTC 200 Mbits telephone line, latest version of MSFS and all drivers.

    At the same basic conditions, i.e.:

    sim display configuration (medium)

    weather conditions (sunny day)

    plane (bonanza G36)

    in short, everything the same except the airport, takeoff from KJFK (NYC Kennedy) I have a FPS from 9 to 15 (with final crash at 8 FPS), takeoff from LIRF (Rome Fiumicino) from 28 to 38 FPS.

    Is it possible that, even if both scenari os are dense poulated (i.e. Rome and NYC), the American scenario does not actually allow me to make a decent flight over there? Or is there something that I do ignore?

    Thanks in advance,

    Paolo
    sfojimbo
    Other than the obscure mathematical item you're focused on, how were your flights?
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
