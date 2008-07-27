When Russia is Your Neighbor Alaskan Touch and Goes, Unalaska, Alaska, Arrow III
Last flight was a hop a touch and go around Unalaska, Alaska. I wanted to see some seagulls, but I never did. Very disappointed on that aspect, but man, it looked COOOOOOOOOOOOOLD in those shots, I needed my parka!
Take off, from Amaknak Island, and climbing out over Broad Bay from PDUT
Chilly Choppy Water Below in Broad Bay
Climbing out over Illuluk Bay
Akutan Island in the distance. Looks FRIGID out!
Flying Over English Bay Where the Seagulls were supposed to be, but none there.
Passing Cape Kalekta back to Unalaska
Entering Left Traffic, Crosswind Turn
Lined up for Approach over Broad Bay
Interior view from our nice, warm, Arrow III
Have a good one all, and hope you enjoyed the shots!!
