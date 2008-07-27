Last flight was a hop a touch and go around Unalaska, Alaska. I wanted to see some seagulls, but I never did. Very disappointed on that aspect, but man, it looked COOOOOOOOOOOOOLD in those shots, I needed my parka!

Take off, from Amaknak Island, and climbing out over Broad Bay from PDUT


Chilly Choppy Water Below in Broad Bay


Climbing out over Illuluk Bay


Akutan Island in the distance. Looks FRIGID out!


Flying Over English Bay Where the Seagulls were supposed to be, but none there.


Passing Cape Kalekta back to Unalaska


Entering Left Traffic, Crosswind Turn


Lined up for Approach over Broad Bay


Interior view from our nice, warm, Arrow III




Have a good one all, and hope you enjoyed the shots!!