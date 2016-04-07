Thread: CTD problems solved, maybe

CTD problems solved, maybe
I had multiple CTDs yesterday afternoon, after none in a morning session. Today I reviewed various recommendations re. how to resolve this issue. The most fundamental step, I was reminded, is to make sure everything, especially Windows and Microsoft Store gaming services, is updated before you launch the sim. I hadn't checked updates between yesterday morning and yesterday afternoon. When I returned to the sim this afternoon, I first checked to see if my Windows 10 was up to date (it was), and then I opened the Microsoft Store app to check its updates and discovered an uncompleted/interrupted gaming services update. I updated gaming services (Steam and xBox?) and went on to the sim. I then ran MSFS for a good 90 minutes without a hiccup or a burp. Fingers crossed ...
