Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: CTD problems solved, maybe

  1. Today, 06:57 PM #1
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    237

    Default CTD problems solved, maybe

    I had multiple CTDs yesterday afternoon, after none in a morning session. Today I reviewed various recommendations re. how to resolve this issue. The most fundamental step, I was reminded, is to make sure everything, especially Windows and Microsoft Store gaming services, is updated before you launch the sim. I hadn't checked updates between yesterday morning and yesterday afternoon. When I returned to the sim this afternoon, I first checked to see if my Windows 10 was up to date (it was), and then I opened the Microsoft Store app to check its updates and discovered an uncompleted/interrupted gaming services update. I updated gaming services (Steam and xBox?) and went on to the sim. I then ran MSFS for a good 90 minutes without a hiccup or a burp. Fingers crossed ...
    Last edited by Aptosflier; Today at 06:59 PM.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Maybe I solved my gradual decrease of frame rate problem?
    By bkmetz2x205 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-21-2020, 12:48 PM
  2. Saitek pro flight throttle potentiometer solved, maybe
    By M4TT2016 in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-04-2016, 03:39 AM
  3. Saitek pro flight throttle potentiometer solved, maybe
    By M4TT2016 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-03-2016, 01:16 PM
  4. Maybe AFCAD maybe just time
    By tazcbr600 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-28-2016, 09:13 PM
  5. CTD problem solved..
    By Bruce in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-18-2004, 04:55 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules