Thread: Dino Cattineo F-14 Panel

  Today, 01:22 PM #1
    flightquarters
    flightquarters
    flightquarters is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    97
    Blog Entries
    1

    Dino Cattineo F-14 Panel

    Hey Guys.
    Just downloaded the Dino Cattineo F-14D, great plane however the panel display won't show.
    The aircraft is powered up with engines running, can't get the MFD (If thats what it's called) to show.
    Those two parts of the panel are Black as if, they have not been turned on.

    Name: F-14 PANEL.JPG Views: 13 Size: 36.5 KB


    Maybe something I'm missing, how can i get them to display?
  Today, 02:30 PM #2
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,274

    Default

    So, By your pics, those screens are working and yours are not?? What version of FSX are you running? Acceleration installed?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
