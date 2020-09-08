Hi Guys.. Been gone for a while after FSX .. I would like to try FS2020 .. My Current Rig is an :

HP ENVY Phoenix 860st
i7 6gen 6700k quad core 4.00 GHz
16GB Ram
2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

How will this GPU deal with FS2020 .. Would hate to have to upgrade to the GTX970 ..

Also , when I purchase I see that it says for Xbox, Ill assume its for PC as well... ?

TIA .. Happy Easter!