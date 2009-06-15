Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: New standalone flybywire 320 and missing wing views...

  1. Today, 06:35 AM #1
    GlennAir's Avatar
    GlennAir
    GlennAir is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    England UK
    Posts
    10

    Default New standalone flybywire 320 and missing wing views...

    Hello happy fliers. Having just decided to take the plunge and update to the now standalone (Experimental) version, I discovered that all the camera wing views that I set up a couple of weeks ago are now non-existant. It hasn’t even created a folder in the \LocalCache\SimObjects\Airplanes directory. So I tried creating one [ flybywire-aircraft-a320-neo ] and as the original CAMERAS.CFG file was still in the Asobo folder, and appeared to be ‘useable’, I copied that into the new folder. Must admit that I didn’t really expect it to work, but you never know. Alas, still no wing views. Am I missing something? Anyone got any tips please?

    Happy flying peoples
    Glenn
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:16 AM #2
    GlennAir's Avatar
    GlennAir
    GlennAir is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    England UK
    Posts
    10

    Default

    Hello again… Happy to report that I fixed my missing wing views. It was easy actually - I named the folder wrongly. Instead of ’ flybywire-aircraft-a320-neo ’ it should be ’ FlyByWire_A320_NEO ', then just copy / paste the original CAMERAS.CFG into it. Right, now that’s sorted, where shall I fly off to today?..

    Happy Flying Peoples
    Glenn
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Standalone Multiplayer?
    By jparnold in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-24-2012, 08:43 PM
  2. New standalone freeware FMC/TCAS
    By UK_RON in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 06-15-2009, 11:06 PM
  3. MakeMdl Error when using in standalone mode
    By PatMo in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-23-2004, 03:26 PM
  4. Lots of free CFS3 skins and some standalone planes at this site.
    By Will Hunter in forum CFS3
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-09-2003, 01:53 AM
  5. Is FMC program available as a standalone?
    By 53070 in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-19-2002, 11:30 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules