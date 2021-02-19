Hi there

First off, yes I know that these are very old sims but I am not able to upgrade my current computer to be able to run FS2020 (believe me I would love to).

I am currently running FS2004 on my machine and it is working fine.

Would it be a step up for me in flight models and scenery by installing FSX or should I just stay with FS9 until I can afford to run FS2020?

What were some of the differences in FS9 to FSX?

Thanks so much for your help and feedback

Kevin