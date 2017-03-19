Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: I can't turn on radar screen on FSX

    davidovskii98
    Angry I can't turn on radar screen on FSX

    Radar screen on airbus a 320 neo on fsx is off, how i can turn it on?
    tiger1962
    Restart the flight.
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    This is MSFS 2020 forum. FSX is different forum.
