Thread: Weird issues involving lights in room of gamin computer and screen refreshing?

Weird issues involving lights in room of gamin computer and screen refreshing?

    Weird issues involving lights in room of gamin computer and screen refreshing?

    So out of nowhere im noticing that when i click certain things in the sim, the light in my room will flicker. I live in a new place with a new gaming computer that has a 3080 GPU. Also when im in the cockpit and look around, the pillars look blocky during movement; or you can see lines like the screen isnt refreshing fast enough or something.

    If you guys can think of anything let me know. This just started happening out of nowhere.

    Thanks.
    Default

    Well...nevermind. I plugged my monitor into one outlet and my CPU into another. Now the flickering is gone. Also i turned on vsync (which i have never had on) and now the line/blocky issues while moving the camera is gone.

    For a newb i seem to learn something new every time i turn this sim on.
