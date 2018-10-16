Thread: Aime Leclercq's TEP in FS9

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Aime Leclercq's TEP in FS9

    Aime Leclercq's TEP in FS9

    I did the same some time back before his TEP package for FS9 using his FSX/P3D textures. Some were some big texture sizes like 4096. Reduced down to FS9 size they still looked great.

    Thought I'd try with his latest. TEP 1.6. This is only a small sampling as I'm still experimenting as to what works where. And being there's a lot less textures for the terrain in FS9 compared to the other sims it has some challenges. And also land class issues. What works good here is bad there etc etc. And of course its not all exactly or maybe even remotely close to the real world, but I like his plains, deserts, marsh, forests, tundra and savannah textures for variety.
    Also there are a few textures here in there no from his package. Still working on replacing those to see how it looks.

    *edit : my copy and pasting skills not so good.I posted one twice.

    Link to his blog where you can see them in the other sims : https://aleclercqcreations.blogspot....e-project.html










    Must admit they do look great, I am using ORBX converted textures, I found a YouTube video where someone used them and they posted a download link, bit of a faff installing though.

    Col.
