Thread: ILS in the C172

ILS in the C172

    stevetag
    ILS in the C172

    I can fly an ILS approach on the G1000 version of the 182 but in the standard C172, the vertical does not work although the horizontal does.

    Anyone else having this issue in the 172?
    neilends
    I fly almost exclusively on the 172. ILS seems to work fine. It can be buggy now and then but by and large it works.
