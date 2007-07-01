Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Real time weather issues

  1. Today, 02:42 PM #1
    frank727
    frank727 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    20

    Default Real time weather issues

    Two years ago when we cut the cord, we changed internet providers. Since then the real-time weather hasn't been working. I've been starting to play FS2004 again but I have no idea how to restore the real-time weather because it says the connection isn't working despite the fact I have working internet connection. What should I do?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:57 PM #2
    JSMR's Avatar
    JSMR
    JSMR is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    1,147

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by frank727 View Post
    Two years ago when we cut the cord, we changed internet providers. Since then the real-time weather hasn't been working. I've been starting to play FS2004 again but I have no idea how to restore the real-time weather because it says the connection isn't working despite the fact I have working internet connection. What should I do?

    I dont think it works any more. You could download FsRealwx lite which does a reasonable job of the wx considering itâ€™s freeware.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX Real World Weather Issues
    By ZainkhanFS in forum FSX
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 03-31-2013, 08:39 AM
  2. Around the World in a Goose -- Real time, Real weather
    By underbelly in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-07-2007, 12:00 PM
  3. Real world weather as real as real?
    By tomcruse7 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 02-23-2005, 01:38 PM
  4. Real Weather proxy issues...
    By checkmate_oz in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-01-2003, 08:03 AM
  5. Another Florida storm..real time, real weather...interesting.....
    By lonewulph in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 06-01-2002, 08:12 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules