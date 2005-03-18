Another airport created by Cyril Real, Bagnoles-de-l'Orne (LFAO).

Bagnoles-de-l'Orne - Couterne aerodrome is an aerodrome open to public air traffic, located in the town of Couterne, 1.9 km south-south-east of Bagnoles-de-l'Orne in the Orne region.

It is used for the practice of leisure and tourism activities (light aviation).
https://www.simvol.org/en/downloads/.../bagnoles-orne