I feel that the airport experience is a big part of any flight in Flight Simulator. Taking off and landing is the best part of the flight. When you see the taxi lights all over the place, in many cases blocking the taxi ways. The AI vehicles running back and forth like a cartoon. They block the taxi ways and in some cases the runway! I have the setting at 25% and it is still a mess! The push-back vehicle never seems to find the nose gear! I know I have said this before, but it is time to fix this mess! Just my opinion. I don’t know how others feel about this, but we should be heard.