I recently installed the Breda BZ308, I wanted it as an AI type, I noticed the props spin then stop sometimes, then start again, this happens on taxi and in flight, mainly on approach, they stop but the aircraft flies OK and I can hear the engines running then they animate again.

I thought maybe it was because it was a flyable so I tweaked the cfg and converted it to AI including changing the air file but it was just the same, it still flies OK in fact even better now I changed the cfg, so any ideas why the prop stops and starts please?

Click image for larger version.  Name: Breda BZ308 Tempest.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 36.7 KB  ID: 226010