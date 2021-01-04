Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: North Central State KSFZ, Buzzing some Ships, and Great Flying Piper Arrow III

    Default North Central State KSFZ, Buzzing some Ships, and Great Flying Piper Arrow III

    A great day for flying in the North East, as I sit on the ramp, start up my Arrow and taxi to the active. Poised for take off on Runway 23, it is clearly going to be a thrilling day for a flight with this clear weather, bright sunshine, and unlimited visibility or though it seems.

    Taking off Runway 23


    Passing Lincoln Greyhound Park, a sight that is littered with Political Biasedness for who gets what bids, etc. Pushing the Naragansett Indians hopes and dreams for a casino into oblivion. (sad when every other states tribes seems to get them)


    Turning towards the Capitol City of Providence


    Passing the City of Providence....cool looking ship on the harbor - lets go check it out!


    Diving down to the Sea Traffic, Gotta get a closer look!


    Tight squeeze, but not too tight thankfully!


    After performing a quick u-turn, come back around and up and out of the Narragansett Bay. This is rocketing out over the Harborside Campus of Johnson & Wales University


    Lining up to Land, Runway 23


    On approach over the Lincoln Mall, which is a major VFR Landmark for the airport


    Lined up nicely for touchdown Runway 23.


    Great flight, great times, great music, and time to do it again in a while. Have a great night all.....
    Great flight, great times, great music, and time to do it again in a while. Have a great night all.....
    Default

    Beautiful set!
    Beautiful set!
