Thread: North Central State KSFZ, Buzzing some Ships, and Great Flying Piper Arrow III

A great day for flying in the North East, as I sit on the ramp, start up my Arrow and taxi to the active. Poised for take off on Runway 23, it is clearly going to be a thrilling day for a flight with this clear weather, bright sunshine, and unlimited visibility or though it seems.
Taking off Runway 23
Passing Lincoln Greyhound Park, a sight that is littered with Political Biasedness for who gets what bids, etc. Pushing the Naragansett Indians hopes and dreams for a casino into oblivion. (sad when every other states tribes seems to get them)
Turning towards the Capitol City of Providence
Passing the City of Providence....cool looking ship on the harbor - lets go check it out!
Diving down to the Sea Traffic, Gotta get a closer look!
Tight squeeze, but not too tight thankfully!
After performing a quick u-turn, come back around and up and out of the Narragansett Bay. This is rocketing out over the Harborside Campus of Johnson & Wales University
Lining up to Land, Runway 23
On approach over the Lincoln Mall, which is a major VFR Landmark for the airport
Lined up nicely for touchdown Runway 23.
Great flight, great times, great music, and time to do it again in a while. Have a great night all.....
