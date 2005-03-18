Thread: Visiting Niagara Falls

Excellent shots of Niagara Falls!!!!!!!! I am going to have to check it out.
Touch and goes from North Central and a little cruise around Providence and buzzing ship traffic.
Taking off, Runway 23 from North Central
Passing Lincoln Greyhound Track
Turning towards Providence
Fly over Providence. Shipping traffic out in the bay - gotta check it out.
Lower the Limbo Bar!
More space here than it looks...
Climbing out over the Culinary Harbor Side Campus of Johnson & Wales. 25% of businesses and buildings in that area are JWU Buildings.
Lining up to land, Runway 23
Perfect approach, perfect flight, gear down, and three green, and taxi to parking!
Have a great day all!
