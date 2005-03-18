Tried to research a bit, but "time" is not too good on narrowing down what I'm looking for.

At what actual clock rate is X-Plane running? Comparing the time on a clock in an X-Plane aircraft - well, it obviously isn't apples and oranges or even bananas?

And if you use the "alt-T" function to speed things along, the time gets out of kilter almost immedately.
Yesterday I made an "enhanced" flight (i.e., sped up the sim numerous times) and a roughly two hour flight
took about 45 minutes.

Comparisons of the time fall apart very quickly as well when using one of the timers in the GTN 750. Time creeps
by more slowly than the clock does at an NCAA basketball game in the last couple of minute!

Basically, I would like to have some kind of "factor" I can apply to get as close to the real time as possible.
If possible!

Art Burke - N4PJ
Leesburg, FL