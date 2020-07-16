Thread: Live weather after last update

After the last update I lost my live weather, all I get is clear skies where there are storms. If I select clouds I get clouds. Anybody have any ideas, I do have live weather and time selected.
After the last update I lost my live weather, all I get is clear skies where there are storms. If I select clouds I get clouds. Anybody have any ideas, I do have live weather and time selected.
See my post about more accurately setting up live weather per Asobo's own directions, here:
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...75#post2152075
Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
Bookmarks