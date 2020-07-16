Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Live weather after last update

  1. Today, 10:27 AM #1
    mjmiller
    mjmiller is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    California, USA
    Posts
    95

    Default Live weather after last update

    After the last update I lost my live weather, all I get is clear skies where there are storms. If I select clouds I get clouds. Anybody have any ideas, I do have live weather and time selected.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:29 AM #2
    neilends's Avatar
    neilends
    neilends is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    294

    Default

    See my post about more accurately setting up live weather per Asobo's own directions, here:

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...75#post2152075
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Prepar3d v5 Streamed Live Flight KILM to KLHW LIVE NOW
    By eric5150 in forum Prepar3D Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-16-2020, 12:08 PM
  2. FSX Real-World Weather Not Updating/Stuck on Last Reported Weather
    By Johnny Boy the Pilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 05-16-2018, 09:26 PM
  3. saitek x52 not recognized anymore after last win10 update
    By cargomann in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 12-16-2016, 02:44 AM
  4. Weather,Weather and More Weather
    By usb777 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-21-2014, 01:54 AM
  5. Online weather: FS Meteo, FS2K2 weather, Vatsim Weather?
    By FlightSimSaurus in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-22-2002, 11:37 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules