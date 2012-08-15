Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I need help with C152 and VOR navigation

    Default I need help with C152 and VOR navigation

    I have decided to try and navigate using the C152 via VOR.

    I enter my flight plan and note the VOR frequency for the destination airport which is only about 20 miles away so should be within range.

    I start the flight and the both CDI gauges move quickly during initial display as they initialiase.

    I enter the VOR frequency for the destination into the NAV1 and then select the swap button so that the frequency becomes the USE/active frequency.

    The top CDI does NOT move.

    I watched a tutorial video and I seem to be doing exactly as the author does and the CDI changes as soon as the author selects the USE button.
    I must be doing something wrong and/or not doing something that I don't notice in the video.

    I need help. Can anyone advise?

    Thanks
    John
    Default

    This is mighty strange.

    I just created exactly the same flight as in the video tutorial (San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara) started the flight and entered the same VOR frequency (112.40) and the CDI came to life displaying NAV and FROM.

    Why won't it work for me for a flight in Australia between VORs just 15 miles apart?

    The VOR is the same type (VOR DME) as the one in the video tutorial.

    I have tried many departures airports with two different destinations. The shortest flight is from YSSY to YSRI (also the reverse flight with different VOR frequency of course). The VOR at YSRI is 110.70

    I am spending more time trying to work these thing out as I am in the 'air' which is spoiling the use of FS2020 for me and so I am becoming very frustrated.

    Any help/advise would be appreciated.
    John
