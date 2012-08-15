Thread: I need help with C152 and VOR navigation

I need help with C152 and VOR navigation
I have decided to try and navigate using the C152 via VOR.
I enter my flight plan and note the VOR frequency for the destination airport which is only about 20 miles away so should be within range.
I start the flight and the both CDI gauges move quickly during initial display as they initialiase.
I enter the VOR frequency for the destination into the NAV1 and then select the swap button so that the frequency becomes the USE/active frequency.
The top CDI does NOT move.
I watched a tutorial video and I seem to be doing exactly as the author does and the CDI changes as soon as the author selects the USE button.
I must be doing something wrong and/or not doing something that I don't notice in the video.
I need help. Can anyone advise?
Thanks
John
Gigabyte Z390 UD Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666
Gigabyte RTX2060 OC 6GB 2 X 256MB SSD drives 1 X 500GB HDD
Windows 10 64bit Home Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick
