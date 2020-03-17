Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: XCub St Simons Island, Georgia (KSSI) to Fernandina Beach (KFHB), Florida

  1. Yesterday, 10:04 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,861

    Default XCub St Simons Island, Georgia (KSSI) to Fernandina Beach (KFHB), Florida

    So after 7 months of owning FS2020 today I finally decided it was about time for me to get out of the jet cockpits and try one of the props in the sim. At random I picked the XCub. Turned out to be a really fun airplane!

    Here are some shots of a short flight in the XCub from Malcolm McKinnon Airport (KSSI) on St Simons Island, one of coastal Georgia's "Golden Isles", down to Fernandina Municipal Airport (KFHB) in Fernandina Beach just over the Georgia/Florida border. Enroute we cross Jekyll and Cumberland Islands.

    [click for full screen views]

    Click image for larger version.  Name: x1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 212.3 KB  ID: 225993

    Click image for larger version.  Name: x2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 132.3 KB  ID: 225994

    Click image for larger version.  Name: x3.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 112.8 KB  ID: 225995

    Click image for larger version.  Name: x3a.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 153.3 KB  ID: 225996

    Click image for larger version.  Name: x4.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 233.8 KB  ID: 225997

    Click image for larger version.  Name: x5.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 161.9 KB  ID: 225998

    Click image for larger version.  Name: x6.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 342.1 KB  ID: 225999

    Click image for larger version.  Name: x7.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 217.7 KB  ID: 226000

    Click image for larger version.  Name: x8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 214.1 KB  ID: 226001

    Click image for larger version.  Name: x9.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 280.0 KB  ID: 226002
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:33 PM #2
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn is offline Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    579

    Default

    Great set as always Bill. Almost didn't recognize you in the Cub!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. ILS landing Xcub
    By shb7 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-21-2020, 07:47 AM
  2. XCub for FS9
    By Roger Wensley in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-17-2020, 10:07 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules