Thread: XCub St Simons Island, Georgia (KSSI) to Fernandina Beach (KFHB), Florida

So after 7 months of owning FS2020 today I finally decided it was about time for me to get out of the jet cockpits and try one of the props in the sim. At random I picked the XCub. Turned out to be a really fun airplane!
Here are some shots of a short flight in the XCub from Malcolm McKinnon Airport (KSSI) on St Simons Island, one of coastal Georgia's "Golden Isles", down to Fernandina Municipal Airport (KFHB) in Fernandina Beach just over the Georgia/Florida border. Enroute we cross Jekyll and Cumberland Islands.
[click for full screen views]
Bookmarks