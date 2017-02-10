Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Back to the future, or, everything old is new again.

  Today, 08:44 PM
    MAD1
    Oct 2020
    Far North Coast, New South Wales, Australia
    Cool Back to the future, or, everything old is new again.

    Been reading this forum's old posts for when FS2002 first came out. It's a neat trick. Just pretend now is 2001. Phil Herds posts are very good. Will link a few here. (As I have FS2002 in it's box, pristine, it's as if I've just arrived home from the shop, excited, just installed it and enjoying this amazing new sim!)
