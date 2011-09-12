Thread: How to implement altitude changes in flight plan to autopilot/FMC?

I still haven't figured out how to use VNAV so I won't try to answer that question. Instead I wanted to comment on my perspective as a new, real-life student pilot and a long-time simmer, since realism is usually the goal of most of us who love this game (you included, as you've said).
From a realism perspective, what I am learning is that the autopilot should not be heavily relied upon. Real pilots, certainly GA pilots, first learn how to actually just fly the plane. While the simmer in you might want to figure out how to program your autopilot so that everything lines up with the ILS approach automatically from start to finish, I think a real pilot (at least a new one, which I am) will be much more focused on keeping the autopilot turned off and learning how to manually fly the plane to the correct waypoints, altitudes, and positions to lock in that ILS.
Hopefully a more experienced pilot will chime in here on whether my sense on this is correct.
Regarding FLC: I use FLC heavily when using autopilot in the sim. It works exactly as you've described. Once you hit the FLC button, you can move the desired airspeed up or down and then just sit back and let the plane climb/descend according to that pre-selected speed. This vastly reduces the odds of a stall or overspeed when relying on autopilot to do a climb or descend for you.
Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
Bookmarks