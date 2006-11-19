Thread: A GREAT guide to graphic settings with visual examples!

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    https://www.game-debate.com/news/293...ng-benchmarked

    This link will take you to a terrific page that not only outlines the myriad graphic settings, but also provides a simple visual representation of each setting between ultra and low/off simply by sliding your mouse over the image. You can click on the image to enlarge it in a separate window to better see the differences.

    I don't know about you, but I'm going to use this to better tweak my settings and prioritize which settings I care more about and reduce the settings on those that I don't care so much about. I hope this helps you as much as it's going to help me.

    I was landing in LGA last night and...wow...my sim almost turned into a slide show when I was trying to check out the NYC skyline.
    Ryzen 5 3600 / NVIDIA 3060 Ti Founder's Edition / ASRock B450M Steel Legend Motherboard / 2TB Inland Premium TLC NVMe SSD / 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM / Monitor: Monoprice Zero-G 35" UWQHD (3440x1440 Ultrawide)
    Thanks for that, it told me what I already figured out. my graphics card is not up to par......
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Quote Originally Posted by daspinall View Post
    Thanks for that, it told me what I already figured out. my graphics card is not up to par......
    You're not alone. Although I lucked out with a 3060 Ti, it does struggle when I hit populated areas like NYC or London. That's mostly owing to the fact that I game on a 3440x1440 ultrawide monitor. I'm going to have to kick things down a notch.

    5600XT is a great card, but yes, for a demanding game like this one, it's not enough to turn on the eye candy. Have you been hunting for a new one? Market is terrible right now, alas, though you could sell yours for probably a ridiculous markup to offset whatever you may buy (assuming you're planning on buying a new graphics card).
    Ryzen 5 3600 / NVIDIA 3060 Ti Founder's Edition / ASRock B450M Steel Legend Motherboard / 2TB Inland Premium TLC NVMe SSD / 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM / Monitor: Monoprice Zero-G 35" UWQHD (3440x1440 Ultrawide)
