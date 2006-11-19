Thread: A GREAT guide to graphic settings with visual examples!

You're not alone. Although I lucked out with a 3060 Ti, it does struggle when I hit populated areas like NYC or London. That's mostly owing to the fact that I game on a 3440x1440 ultrawide monitor. I'm going to have to kick things down a notch.
Originally Posted by daspinall
Thanks for that, it told me what I already figured out. my graphics card is not up to par......
5600XT is a great card, but yes, for a demanding game like this one, it's not enough to turn on the eye candy. Have you been hunting for a new one? Market is terrible right now, alas, though you could sell yours for probably a ridiculous markup to offset whatever you may buy (assuming you're planning on buying a new graphics card).
Ryzen 5 3600 / NVIDIA 3060 Ti Founder's Edition / ASRock B450M Steel Legend Motherboard / 2TB Inland Premium TLC NVMe SSD / 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM / Monitor: Monoprice Zero-G 35" UWQHD (3440x1440 Ultrawide)
Bookmarks