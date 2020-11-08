CJ4 from a Short Runway in the Bahamas
It's time to get out of the Airbus and back into the business jets for a few flights. After dropping off our passengers, today's flight takes us from a 4,000' runway at Sandy Point in the Bahamas back to our home base at Orlando Executive Airport. Coming into Sandy Point was a lot of fun, we shot a visual approach on a perfect day and I regretted not getting screenshots, but thankfully the departure was just as good! The landing into Orlando was pretty tough, the wind was gusting around 30kts, so I didn't get any shots of the landing. Let's go!
Our passengers are on their way to enjoy their vacation, but unfortunately we're not staying, so after grabbing some fuel we're getting the preflight done so we can head right back out
Even though it's a simulator, back taxiing at an uncontrolled field still makes me uneasy. I can't imagine how a real pilot feels
It was a 4,000' runway, and according to our weight and performance calculations, we needed about 2,600' to takeoff. Looks like our calculations were spot on!
Getting one last view of Sandy Point on our climb out
Cruising at FL330 over Freeport
About 35 minutes into the flight the coast of Florida is already coming into view
Beginning our descent into Orlando over the Vero Beach area
Continuing on the GOOFY7 arrival and nearing the Orlando area
Getting ready to make our turn towards runway 25 at Orlando Executive
I need to work on my crosswind landings a bit, but we made it back to Orlando in one piece
Thanks for viewing!
