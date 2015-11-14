Newbie member. Coming back to FS after years away, I started with the Sub-Logic version on Apple ][.
My last full version was FS 2000 Pro. Recently got that and a number of others (including FSX) working on Windows 10.

I have a Logitech G Flight Yoke and Quadrant, and hope to add HOTAS Stick at some point. I will also add the new FS 2020.

My question is, does the original wiki and support documentation for FSX still reside online somewhere?

In searching the Forum, here, there are a number of links to the FSX Wiki, and other docs, that are now Broken, as MS has taken down their sites for FS support.

Having been away from FS for a long time, I'm suffering from wanting to do things I learned long ago, and figuring out how to make them work with the newer sims, and particularly newer hardware...

Note: I also have FS 2000 and FSX working on the a MacBook Pro 15" in addition to my Lenovo T570. On the Mac, the big challenge seems to be mapping the keyboard to the original PC designations...