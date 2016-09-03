Vegetation/Tree Variety
I use the premium edition and it appears that the trees have very little variation. No conifers or palm trees. I flew FSX a number of years ago and they were all represented. Maybe it was an addon I had, not sure.
Am I imagining things or missing some setting here?
Otherwise, I love this version of FS. Runs beautifully on my system. Adding a bigger 2K monitor in the next couple of days.
I've been flying the coast from La Guardia in a 172S. Lots of sightseeing. Done the coastline down to Honduras now but I do miss that lack of arbour variety.
Alienware Aurora R7 * i7-8700 @ 3.2GHz * 16 gb RAM * NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 gb * Samsung EVO 1 TB SSD * Logitech EXTREME 3D PRO * Dual Monitors
Bookmarks