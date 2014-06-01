Hello,

I launched Boeing Virtual yesterday and I'm just now starting to advertise and collect pilots for the VA. We are a Virtual Airline based at both KRNT and KPAE flying the only available MSFS Boeing aircraft, the 787-10, 747-8 (based at PAE), and the 737 MAX (based at RNT).

You can visit our website at the following link: https://boevmsfs.weebly.com/

Our pilot handbook is located in the bottom right hand corner and will tell you everything that you need to know.

I hope you will consider joining my organization!