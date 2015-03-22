Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Drzewiecki Design fs2004 scenery for $00.00 ?????

  Today, 11:28 AM
    flightsimmer2020
    Default Drzewiecki Design fs2004 scenery for $00.00 ?????

    while checking out Simmarket to get some new FS2004 scenery i came across Drzewiecki Design scenery and they were listed at 00.00$
    cant be true can it??
  Today, 12:26 PM
    HornetAircraft
    Default

    they have been free for a while now. at least since november. I can't remember when they put them out for free.
