Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: How do you reset the NAVLOG?

  1. Today, 05:07 AM #1
    jparnold's Avatar
    jparnold
    jparnold is offline Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Blue Mountains, Australia
    Posts
    610

    Default How do you reset the NAVLOG?

    I completed a VFR flight from YEGG to YORG (Orange NSW) creating the flight plan manually within FS2020.

    On successful completion I decided to do a completely different VFR flight from YFST (Forster) to YOBR.
    I created the flight plan within FS2020 selecting YFST as the departure airport and YOBR as the destination.

    I started the flight and displayed both the VFR map and the NAVLOG.

    To my frustration the NAVLOG shows the departure as YEGG and YORG as the destination YET the VFR map shows the airports in my new flight plan correctly.

    How do I reset the navlog to correctly use my newly entered flight plan or have I discovered another bug?
    Click image for larger version.  Name: vfr.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 324.5 KB  ID: 225983
    Last edited by jparnold; Today at 05:21 AM. Reason: add image
    John
    Gigabyte Z390 UD Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666
    Gigabyte RTX2060 OC 6GB 2 X 256MB SSD drives 1 X 500GB HDD
    Windows 10 64bit Home Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FS2002 Navlog & Kneeboard
    By aviatorbill in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-05-2004, 04:28 PM
  2. What do you like to fly? Where do you like to fly? How do you like to fly?
    By Killebrew in forum FS2004
    Replies: 31
    Last Post: 11-26-2003, 02:35 PM
  3. FS2004 Navlog
    By leesr in forum FS2004
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 09-15-2003, 11:17 AM
  4. Printing Navlog & Briefings Maybe a fix ?
    By Dijon76 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-07-2003, 01:07 PM
  5. FS2004 Hangs after printing NAVLOG
    By burnside in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 08-17-2003, 12:34 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules