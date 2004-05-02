Thread: How do you reset the NAVLOG?

How do you reset the NAVLOG?
I completed a VFR flight from YEGG to YORG (Orange NSW) creating the flight plan manually within FS2020.
On successful completion I decided to do a completely different VFR flight from YFST (Forster) to YOBR.
I created the flight plan within FS2020 selecting YFST as the departure airport and YOBR as the destination.
I started the flight and displayed both the VFR map and the NAVLOG.
To my frustration the NAVLOG shows the departure as YEGG and YORG as the destination YET the VFR map shows the airports in my new flight plan correctly.
How do I reset the navlog to correctly use my newly entered flight plan or have I discovered another bug?
