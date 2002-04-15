I am steadily working my way through the learning curve and can occasionally land on or near the runway and sometimes the right way up - however.
737 NG.
I am trying to understand tuning the localiser, glide slope and beacons.
I am flying short hops between EGGD and EGFF generally at half light and it is possible to see each airport from the other following take-off.
When I set the nav radios, I understand the ILS frequency but how do I set the localiser frequency? I have discovered there is not a set relationship between the two frequencies. The glide slope frequency offered in the FMC works effectively and the localiser also (not that I can land using them solely!).
Then there are the beacons. Where do or can I set the VOR frequencies?