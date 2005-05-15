Its been months and months, maybe years dealing with my FSX crashes
i had a feeling FSrecorder had something to do with it
but its such a small addon, besides the size of its temp file ? what could go wrong ?

i uninstalled FSX, reinstalled, repaired, uninstalled my addons, reinstall, nothing worked
played with display settings, max, medium, minimal....
almost every session has become a nightmare not knowing at what moment my sim will crash...
So i decided to try not using FSrecorder, and everything went well
if i put it back ? it crashes again, and so on....
Note that event viewer shows faulty modules as
"unknown", "FSX", or "FSrec dll"

I gave it a try again yesterday and today, uninstalled FSrecorder, and no problemo.

I am using the latest FSrecorder working version.

Anyone has any idea what could go wrong with my FSrecorder ?
i can't get rid of it that easy...
or is there any other similar free addon i could use instead ?

thank you !