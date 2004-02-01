Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Please Bring Back Those Smooth Landings

    leegra
    Default Please Bring Back Those Smooth Landings

    MSFS 2020 is doing just fine for me and I'm enjoying it more and more. However, for the past 2 weeks or so, every ILS landing brings me to a runway that suddenly forms small ripples in it as I approach. No matter how slowly and smoothly I attempt to touch down, a smooth landing is impossible... Has anyone reading this had a similar problem, and how do I get smooth runways to return?

    I hope someone in the Forum can help me...

    Thanks in advance for all advice and suggestions...

    Lee Graves
    Default

    Any particular airport? Or is all airports?
    MSI Mag Z390 M/B, I7-9700K 4.7 Ghz, 32 GB 3200 DDR4 Ram, Nvidia RTX 2080 8GB Ram, 1 TB NVMe M.2 Drive, 850W P/S
    Default

    It seems to have affected all airports. Any idea why? It wasn't there a couple of weeks ago...I read through searches that something similar occurred last October, but their suggestions didn't help me...Can you help?...Thanks...

    Lee
