Hi everyone,
I am not sure if this is something that belongs to FSX thread or perhaps I should redirect my FSX "story" to hardware related section, but I thought I would try here first: I am noticing annoying artifact with my PC displaying blurry .dds textures on some of the FSX models (esp FXAI and RFSL). I also noticed that slashing texture sizes by half pretty much eliminates the problem. But it seems odd to me that fairly modern PC (Intel Core i9-9900K CPU @ 3.60GHz, GeForce RTX 2080 etc etc) is having an issue with handling 5mb texture files that are now distributed pretty much as a standard size of many repaint packages. Is something wrong with my settings or maybe there is a general tweak eg in Nvidia settings that might be worth trying instead of rescaling every 5mb repaint texture file one by one?
Thank you
Rafal