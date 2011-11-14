Hi Bit of a stupid question this but what do i do once I visited a POI how do I get the sim to recognise That I have been there is there a key to press, or something or do you take a pic, I am not sure that why I an asking after just discovering the drone camera i have been taking it slow lol just done ILS landing now for the drone camera i am gradually getting rid of the Assistance which i think is good for a newbie thanks

Kind regards

Andrew