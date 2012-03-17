Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Real World Flight Plans

  Today, 11:08 AM
    miatamariner
    Default Real World Flight Plans

    I had some fun yesterday with my son and his wife as we texting back and forth while they were waiting to board a JetBlue E190 at KEYW for a non-stop flight to KBOS. I told him I was going to create a flight plan using the default FSX flight planner (not the best- maybe the worst) and we would see who actually arrived first at KBOS. Well, and not surprisingly, he arrived 53 minutes before I did.

    So my question to you simmers is this. Can anyone reference a source where I can see the actual flight plan that JetBlue used for this flight so I can compare it to what FSX generated. I have searched the JetBlue web site but only can come up with flight schedules. The flight number btw, was 2306. Now, if I can find the exact plan, what flight planner do you recommend to use to either convert or manually enter the data that could be used in FSX.

    Thanks
    Thanks
  Today, 12:28 PM
    johnhinson's Avatar
    johnhinson
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by miatamariner View Post
    Can anyone reference a source where I can see the actual flight plan that JetBlue used for this flight, so I can compare it to what FSX generated.
    Flight Radar: flightradar24.com

    I have their "app" installed on a tablet and that certainly shows historical information, so I assume you can also do that through their website.

    John
    http://www.adventure-unlimited.org
