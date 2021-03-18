For some reason when entering a flight plan, in particular the Flap setting (20deg) in the scratch pad, I can not enter 20. The scratchpad will not allow a zero to be entered. I can enter any figure that does not end in zero. What am I doing wrong. The 747 is default version and am using Windows 10 with FLSIM deluxe premium. I also have successfully installed a 3rd party Salty 747 in the Contents manager but it refuses to load it into the Hanger/Market. Help pls!