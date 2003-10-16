Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Trying to find this panel by Tom Gibson

  Yesterday, 10:44 PM
    pilotposer
    Default Trying to find this panel by Tom Gibson

    Does anyone know the location of this Tom Gibson DC6 panel.
    I think it's for FS2002.
    Thanks
  Yesterday, 10:57 PM
    ViperPilot2
    Pls Delete; it's a dupe!
    Alan
  Yesterday, 10:59 PM
    ViperPilot2
    FS2004 (ACOF) - FS2004 PanelsFS2004 Calclassic Panel Bitmaps
    Name: tg_pn_up.zip
    Size: 3,337,415 Date: 12-31-2003 Downloads: 2,978


    FS2004 Calclassic Panel Bitmaps. New background bitmaps for the Calclassic Douglas DC-7, DC-6 and DC-4 panels by Tom Gibson. You must have one or more of the Calclassic panels installed before you use this update. The panel bitmaps are modifications of the DC-6 panel by Cesar Carrasco, with resized and manipulated bitmaps so they fit to Tom Gibson's panels. By Jens B. Kristensen.
    You'll probably have to go to the CalClassic site to get the Panel in question.
    Alan

