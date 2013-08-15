Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Another nice download! A Piper Turbo Arrow

  Today, 09:28 PM
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,727

    Cool Another nice download! A Piper Turbo Arrow

    Found this aircraft on this site's library! Model by Hauke Keitel, updated by Mark Rooks, file name turboarrow.zip. Nice download, but someone forgot to include a Tachometer, Manifold Pressure, prop control, landing gear lever and indicator on the 2d panel. Not a problem as I usually like to tweek the 2d panels to my liking. This aircraft flies very well and has the pick up and go that we all look for!

    Click image for larger version. Name: 2021-3-28_9-44-39-284.jpg

    Click image for larger version. Name: 2021-3-29_21-18-31-39.jpg

    Rick
    Last edited by Downwind66; Today at 09:30 PM.
