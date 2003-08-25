Why I did not fly today (Or when the means obstruct the ends)
Long story short: Unable to get past my MSFS Steam edition's "Fly" button because the would sim crash every time, I contacted HP support. After much troubleshooting, A tech at some location unknown to me returned my OS to a restore point when everything was working, to the best of my recollection. I tried starting a flight, but the sim still crashed. So then I went to NVidia's GE Force experience app (I had to reset my password to sign in) and downloaded the latest Nvidia driver, dated March 16. I fired up the sim again, and this time, it loaded. Took a quick spin around Watsonville in the Cessna 152, forced a very, very long landing, taxied back to the parking ramps, shut down the plane, quit the sim, turned off the PC, and broke for lunch. When I came back from lunch and turned on the PC again...there was no video signal; the monitor was dark. With the PC still on, I fiddled with the display port and HDMI cables from my HP Omen monitor. If either one of them is loose, I get no joy from the monitor. Checking them has resolved this issue in the past, but today it did not. Not knowing what else to do, I forced a hard shutdown. I waited, turned the PC back on and got a blue screen with a box to click to get Windows to repair itself. It was not able to self-repair and I had to boot the PC from the 32 gb Windows recovery thumb drive I'd made for just such an unwelcome occasion. With Windows back, I reinstalled my preferred browser, antivirus software, and my TrackIR and Logitech flight panel apps, logged into Steam and reinstalled their app and am now twiddling my thumbs while I download and install MSFS for the umpteenth time. Maybe tomorrow I'll get virtually airborne again.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
