Hi all, I am in the process of building my Sim. I purchased the Simionic PFD and MFD as well as their switch panel and standby gauges. I am looking to purchase a panel to mount everything into. I could make it out of wood but prefer the clean look of a professional metal panel.

The only 172 Panel I found so far is from Homecockpits.fr located in France priced around $500 plus shipping. Does anyone have any other suggestions as to where to find a 172 Panel.