KJAC and the Grand Tetons.

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (512).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 259.0 KB  ID: 225962

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (513).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 201.0 KB  ID: 225963

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (514).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 192.9 KB  ID: 225964

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (515).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 170.2 KB  ID: 225965

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (518).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 188.7 KB  ID: 225966

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (519).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 162.6 KB  ID: 225967

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (520).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 166.8 KB  ID: 225968

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (521).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 170.5 KB  ID: 225969

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (522).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 159.0 KB  ID: 225970

Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (523).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 124.9 KB  ID: 225971