I've been trying out some of the sceneries after not using the BS stuff for awhile. Pro's and con's with photo scenery but so far I'm enjoying the change.

One thing about the Blue Sky website though. Is all that scenery only for FSX/P3d? I thought there was a time when the same area covered on those download maps was ALSO for FS9?

I have downloaded several of the SFO / LAX area sceneries from the library here. But some arears are missing. Where's on the BS map, they cover a greater area.

Any help greatly appreciated. And $25,000 USD finders fee for those that can help me out.