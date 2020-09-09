Hi All,
New to MSFS2020, Having a problem loading new Aircraft, unable to find Community folder. Found a couple of "community Folders" both were empty. I used %localappdata% to locate the community folder but the one I found was empty. Would appreciate any help in locating this folder.
Recent flight, using an Airbus 320 Aircraft, during setting up flight after turning on batteries and ext pwr, the Nav screen did not turn on. I used the control to brighten the screens but no effect. I had to reload the program to get it to work, is this normal?
During a flight the Auto panel display (numbers) all changed to "8"s and all buttons display were turned on. Is this a bug with the program or is it something I'm doing? Hope you can help!
Poobear