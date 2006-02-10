Wow - have a look at this
I just had FS2020 do a HUGE 'hiccup'
I was doing the Chagual - current live event landing challenge.
I did not complete it correctly so selected RESTART.
The challenge restarted in the air as expected and the engine was running BUT I could see the prop STATIONARY so I checked the outside view. Not only was the prop stationary but there was a 'growth' on top of the fuselage.
Have a look at the screen shot.
Comments please.
Note I have performed a restart of this challenge BEFORE the latest update and had no problems? Has the latest update introduced a 'bug'?
John
Gigabyte Z390 UD Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666
Gigabyte RTX2060 OC 6GB 2 X 256MB SSD drives 1 X 500GB HDD
Windows 10 64bit Home Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick
Bookmarks