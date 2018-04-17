Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Diamond Da-40 - MSFS vs. real world?

  1. Today, 04:17 AM #1
    Patinthedesert
    Patinthedesert is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Posts
    19

    Question Diamond Da-40 - MSFS vs. real world?

    I have been flying the Da-40 several times in MSFS. A nice-looking plane and it flies very nice. Has a similar instrument layout as the Cessna 172 (with G1000 of course). I looked at references to the Da-40 in the real world. Specs say that a cruise of 150 or so is normal specification. On MSFS the speed display goes to yellow at 130. And full power at level flight does not go faster than 130. Did MS downgrade this airplane? Or is it just not accurate.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:32 AM #2
    neilends's Avatar
    neilends
    neilends is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    281

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Patinthedesert View Post
    I have been flying the Da-40 several times in MSFS. A nice-looking plane and it flies very nice. Has a similar instrument layout as the Cessna 172 (with G1000 of course). I looked at references to the Da-40 in the real world. Specs say that a cruise of 150 or so is normal specification. On MSFS the speed display goes to yellow at 130. And full power at level flight does not go faster than 130. Did MS downgrade this airplane? Or is it just not accurate.
    It's neither downgraded nor inaccurate, from what I can tell.

    I just looked up a POH for the DA-40 from 2010. There, the maximum structural cruising speed is listed as 129 knots, meaning this is the maximum recommended speed in perfectly smooth air. This number is consistent with the speed display as you describe it. The yellow portion of the display is telling you that it may be permissible to reach speeds in that portion, in perfectly smooth air, but do so with caution.

    I don't know what your source is for "specs" saying that cruise of 150 is normal. That doesn't sound right per the POH. Anyway, if you're cruising at 129 and lower the nose, you could easily reach 150, and this is where the manufacturer is warning you: go ahead and hit 150 if you like, in perfect conditions, but be careful.

    In the real world, the consequence of exceeding speed barriers is the breaking apart of your airplane in mid-air. This is terrifying stuff!
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. dit dit da da dit dit da?
    By Luckypup in forum FS2004
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 04-17-2018, 12:51 PM
  2. Diamond Katana DA-40 is final stage
    By Francois in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-05-2005, 07:05 PM
  3. Diamond DA 40 Star???
    By patrnflyr in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-10-2004, 07:02 PM
  4. Diamond DA-40 Preview
    By Francois in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-08-2004, 11:56 AM
  5. "Im Blue, da da da da"
    By F16wannabe1 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 09-25-2002, 07:34 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules