Thread: Old User, yet very inexperienced at both FSX and MDC MD-83

    KrayCott AirCo
    Default Old User, yet very inexperienced at both FSX and MDC MD-83

    I have been away from FSX and aviation for quite some time, and it seems I have forgotten some of the basics.

    I have FSX (obviously) and MDC MD-83 twinjet airliner installed on my Desktop PC.

    When I input my "free flight" data for a ground airport, I get a cockpit with engines running. I need to know how (what keys to push) to turn the power plants off so as to simulate a ''cold and dark" aircraft.

    Thank you for helping to refresh my memory
    CRJ_simpilot
    Read this: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...f-0f93bacbac1d

    You can see and set your keyboard commands withen the FSX settings. You'd need to press the ALT key to get the menu bar on top to find all those options. I have to right click in window and show hide the menu bar or what ever it is. But I have to do that twice. I think there's also a keyboard command to hide the menu bar. It should be pressing ALT again, but that doesn't work for me. I may have changed the key.
