Here...I...go...AGAIN! (Steamed once more)
My MSFS Steam Edition worked fine yesterday. I took off for a sightseeing flight from a Chicago-area GA airport in a Cessna 152, flew down the lakeshore, looped around the Loop, and landed at O'Hare (RWY 27L). Then, after flying a couple of landing patterns at Watsonville in a Beech Bonanza, I flew to Salinas, pulled off a pretty decent ILS-guided VFR landing there, took off again and flew back to Watsonville. In other words, I put in more than an hour of flight time with no software hiccups.
But I couldn't even begin a flight on MSFS today. I was able to get to the World map, choose a plane, airport, and runway. But MSFS repeatedly crashed when I clicked "fly."
I had checked to make sure Windows was updated (it was). I'd also updated gaming apps in the MSFT store. I'd made one change to my PC since yesterday, installing an HP utility so I could scan a document to a cloud-linked folder. I uninstalled the HP app, rebooted the computer, tried to start a flight again, and MSFS crashed again.
Finally, I resorted to the "nuclear" option, directing Steam to validate my "local" files--whereupon it erased them and invited me to download the whole #[email protected] enchilada once again. (First, I checked the file path -- c:\user\appdata\roaming\yada\yada\yada -- to confirm that after the "validation," there was indeed nothing in the folder where a lot of stuff should've been.)
So instead of flying right now, I'm writing this rant while my PC re-downloads another 153 gb.
I knew why this keeps happening, but I don't suppose I ever will.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
