Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Mig

  1. Today, 03:11 PM #1
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,724

    Default Mig

    jk3031

    jk3035

    jk3041

    jk3039

    jk3044
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:14 PM #2
    adamb's Avatar
    adamb
    adamb is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Pittsburgh, Pa
    Posts
    19,600

    Default

    That's a beauty JK!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. MiG-29 Fulcrum A & MiG-29UBT
    By berserkcol in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-04-2015, 12:52 AM
  2. Online Vids: P-47 Combat, Black Cat PBY, Yeager Flies the Mig 15 & more
    By zeno303 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-09-2007, 03:38 PM
  3. Some MiG-21 and MiG-19 shots
    By FlyingKiwi in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:57 AM
  4. MiG-29 for sale on Ebay
    By panzerschiffe in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 02-17-2004, 04:02 AM
  5. Here a Mig, There a Mig, Everywhere a Mig Mig!!
    By elcamino in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-31-2002, 03:13 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules